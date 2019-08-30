Eastern Elegance: Rihanna Blesses The Cover Of ‘VOGUE Hong Kong’ With Timeless Looks

Rihanna Covers Vogue Hong Kong

Rihanna is at it again being a bad gal baddie.

This time, she’s gracing her presence on Vogue Hong Kong.

Gawgous.

The issue, which describes Ri Ri as an “icon for our times and the ultimate fashion force,” is set to hit newsstands on Sunday.

According to DailyMail, Rihanna is sporting designer garbs like Alexander McQueen, Dries Van Noten and Louis Vuitton selected by fashion director Anya Ziourova. Hair was done by Yusef (who also hooked up Rihanna’s Harper’s Bazaar China look) and makeup was done by Kanako Takase.

