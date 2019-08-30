Black Ink Crew: Kitty Celebrates Her Recently Deceased Mother’s Life With Ceaser, Donna, And Tati [Video]

Black Ink Crew Gathers To Celebrate Kitty’s Deceased Mother

Yesterday we posted the sneak peek of the new episode of Black Ink Crew where Tati broke the bad news to everyone that Kitty had lost her mother to cancer.

Later that episode the crew assembled at Kitty’s family home to celebrate her mother’s life. During the party, Ceaser and Kitty share a tearful, heartfelt moment.

Press play down bottom.

Rest in peace, sweet lady.