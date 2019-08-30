New Music: Sy Ari Da Kid x Paxquiao Drop “2 Sides Of A Story”
- By Bossip Staff
Respected by many for living the words that they speak in their lyrics, Sy Ari Da Kid and Paxquiao bring straight facts on “2 Sides Of A Story”. Right now in industry, wordplay is seeming to make its way back to the forefront (fingers crossed), the two Atlanta rappers take turns mixing groovy instrumentals with double entendres and content that we can relate to. With features from KapG, DaBaby, and a verse from Atlanta legend, Slim Dunkin, the duo delivers a nearly flawless project we think ya’ll will definitely vibe to!
“From the Southside of Atlanta to the Northside, 2 n*ggas that made somethin out of nothin, 2 different point of views, 2 real, 2 sides”
-Sy Ari Da Kid
