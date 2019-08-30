See It For Yourself: Judge Mathis’ Alleged Spitting-On-Valet Incident Caught On Camera After He Denied Hocking Litigious Loogie [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Judge Mathis Caught On Camera Allegedly Spitting On Valet
Earlier this week we reported that a Judge Mathis was under fire for allegedly spitting on a valet in Detroit after an argument.
Today, courtesy of TMZ, we now have a visual from the scene of the incident as Mathis’ angry tirade was caught on camera
What do you think? The judge vehemently denies the accusation.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.