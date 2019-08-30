See It For Yourself: Judge Mathis’ Alleged Spitting-On-Valet Incident Caught On Camera After He Denied Hocking Litigious Loogie [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Cast Of "The Comedy Get Down", Judge Mathis And Ron Livingston Visit "Extra"

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Judge Mathis Caught On Camera Allegedly Spitting On Valet

Earlier this week we reported that a Judge Mathis was under fire for allegedly spitting on a valet in Detroit after an argument.

Today, courtesy of TMZ, we now have a visual from the scene of the incident as Mathis’ angry tirade was caught on camera

What do you think? The judge vehemently denies the accusation.

Categories: News, SMH, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.