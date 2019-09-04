No Budget For A Personal Trainer? Here’s How To Glow Up For The Low

If we had it our way, a lot of us would have washboard abs and Michelle Obama arms without so much as lifting a finger. But having an enviable, beach-ready physique takes so much more than taking long walks to the fridge. It requires so much discipline and effort, which is even harder to do if you’re the only one holding yourself accountable. It’s easy to fall back into your unhealthy habits (*cough* Netflix binges in front of the sofa *cough*) if you don’t have anyone keeping tabs on your progress.

That is why if you’re really serious about getting fit, you need something like Fitterclub to help you get to the healthiest version of yourself. It’s a community of people who are all committed to making long-lasting changes to their health, fitness, and overall lifestyle. Whether you wish to have a Beyoncé-esque physique or just want to get healthier, the service will provide you with personally tailored exercise and nutrition programs to help you reach your goals.

Think of it as having a virtual personal trainer. You’ll be asked to answer a simple questionnaire, and your fitness plan will be based on your responses. But it won’t be as restrictive as you think. The curated workouts will only take 30 minutes per day, five days a week, and you’re free to choose the food you want to consume with the delicious and healthy recipes tailored to you. Plus, expect to get the hands-on attention you need to continuously improve your workout and nutrition.

Typically $690, you can get a 1-year subscription to Fitterclub for only $19 — a savings of 97 percent.

