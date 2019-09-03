Looking To Lose Some LB’s? This $21 Tracker is Your Secret Weapon

Let’s be real: getting in shape is tough, but it’s not impossible. With a little bit of motivation and moderation, you can crush your fitness goals like a champ. Of course, having a little extra help doesn’t hurt. That’s where the Fitness Tracker Watch V21 comes into the picture, and it’s on sale now for only $21.99.

Fitness Tracker Watch V21 gives you the power to track your fitness goals in one place. Featuring everything you need to stay on top of your health, it records the steps you take, the distance you travel, the time you spend working out, and the number of calories you burn. When you’ve been idle for an extended period of time, it also reminds you to walk or exercise.

It even continues to work while you’re getting your shuteye. It monitors sleep time and quality, so you know if you need a change in your sleeping habits. Not only that, but it’s also capable of monitoring your heart rate and blood pressure.

In addition to monitoring your fitness, this tracker can also serve as a Bluetooth camera remote, as well as feature SMS, information, and call reminders.

The Fitness Tracker Watch V21 typically goes for $80, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $21.99 — a savings of 72 percent.

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.