Bargain Bling! These Swarovski Crystal Earrings Are Only $20

Studs are out, huggies are in.

The latest jewelry trend to infiltrate your Instagram feed, huggie earrings are accessories that look similar to traditional hoops, except the design is much slimmer. When you wear them, they look as though they’re hugging your ear lobes, hence the name. Popularized by the likes of Meghan Markle — sorry, we mean Duchess of Sussex — huggies make for a simple yet elegant accessory. The best part is they come in different kinds — with plain silver or gold band, adorned with pearls or different plated shapes, but we reckon the best ones are those embellished with crystal detail, like the Swarovski Crystal Micro-Pav’e Curved Huggie Earrings.

Chic enough to be worn on their own, these earrings can dress up any look. They’re crafted with 18K of plated gold and bedazzled with gorgeous Swarovski crystals. Unlike other huggies, these are hypoallergenic and offer a comfortable fit. Whether you decide to wear them with only a pair of jeans and a tee on casual days or a little black dress for night outs, these huggies will complete any look.

Usually $199.99, you can snag a pair on sale for only $20 — a savings of 89 percent.

