Pack Like A Boss! This Luggage Shelf Is A Travel Lifesaver

There’s a reason why a lot of people procrastinate packing for a trip. In addition to deciding whether you’re foregoing a pair of sandals for a pair of jeans, you also have to squeeze everything into a tiny suitcase. If you don’t have innate Marie Kondo skills, it’s going to be extra hard for you to pack everything you need for your journey.

This is where the Joyus Exclusive Luggage Shelf comes in handy. Instead of just throwing your clothes into your bag and praying that everything fits, this portable shelf assembles them into an orderly manner and allows you to organize your stuff in as little as 10 seconds.

Billed as a “personal closet valet,” it has enough compartments to fit seven pairs of socks, seven pairs of underwear, seven shirts, five pairs of pants, and a pair of shoes. There’s a designated area at the bottom for your laundry, as well as another pocket at the top for your toiletries and travel accessories. All in all, it can accommodate up to 50 lbs of items, which you can then easily hang in your hotel cabinet with the built-in hooks. When you’re ready to pack, just collapse it in your suitcase, zip it up, and you’re good to go.

The Joyus Exclusive Luggage Shelf normally retails for $199, but Bossip readers can get it on sale for $65 — a savings of 67 percent.

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.