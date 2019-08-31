This System Will Give You A Gleaming White Grill Without The Dentist… For Only $25!

Whether it’s at an important job interview or a first date, greeting people with a yellow smile is never a good look. But with professional teeth whitening services costing almost as much as one month’s rent, having a mouth full of pearly white teeth is merely a dream. That is, of course, unless you get your hands on the NUOVAWHITE Professional LED Teeth Whitening System! Not only does this advanced whitening program cost way less than others like it, but you can use it from the comfort of your own home, far away from any scary dentist chair.

The NUOVAWHITE Professional LED Teeth Whitening System is highly advanced and is easily comparable to other in-office whitening treatments. The at-home whitening kit boasts Kosher-certified, cruelty-free whitening gel that when combined with state-of-the-art Blue LED lights, provides a dental-grade whitening experience. The system is so powerful, you’ll notice whiter teeth after using the kit just once.

Along with its incredible whitening capabilities, the NUOVAWHITE system revitalizes, desensitizes, and strengthens tooth enamel each time you use it. That’s because the gel and the LED light strengthen tooth enamel as it’s introduced to fluorides, calcium, and phosphate.

Each whitening kit contains enough gel to last 20-25 times along with a 10ML syringe, 2 custom-fit mouth trays (one for your upper teeth and one for your lower teeth), a brush tip applicator pen, and an easy-to-use Blue LED light whitening device.

Save major bucks on the NUOVAWHITE Professional LED Teeth Whitening System now discounted to just $24.99!

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.