Feds Watchin’: Apple Apologizes After Getting Caught Listening To Your Siri Recordings & Private Conversations

Apple Apologizes For Listening To Your Siri Recordings & Private Convos

According to CNN, Apple released an apology to its users saying sorry for letting contractors listen to commands that users give to its voice assistant Siri.

The practice of listening in was originally designed to improve the quality of Siri, but reports leaked last month that contractors could hear users’ private conversations without them knowing. Apple initially responded by temporarily suspending the practice until they fixed the problem.

“We know that customers have been concerned by recent reports of people listening to audio Siri recordings as part of our Siri quality evaluation process…As a result of our review, we realize we haven’t been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologize.”

After going to the drawing board Apple offered these solutions:

1. The new terms will require users to opt in to having their recordings listened to by human reviewers, rather than having this be the default.

2. Only Apple employees will be allowed to listen to audio samples of the Siri interactions, rather than contract workers.

3. The company also said it will no longer keep audio recordings of users’ interactions with Siri.