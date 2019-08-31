SMH: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Sued Over 2018 Car Accident

J Lo And Alex Rodriguez Sued Over 2018 Car Accident

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly being sued over car accident that went down in 2018, despite the fact that neither of them were actually behind the wheel when it happened.

According to reports from TMZ, legal documents say that Liyanage Perera has filed a lawsuit against the couple, claiming he sustained serious injuries when their driver hit him with a SUV last October.

Perera says that the incident happened in an alleyway as the famous couple was leaving a restaurant on Melrose Avenue. Though lawsuit doesn’t name the specific restaurant, TMZ suspects it was Craig’s, where the couple’s driver had allegedly hit the man in a nearby alleyway last October.

After the accident initially took place, the publication previously reported that no criminal charges were filed. Law enforcement officials told TMZ that “pedestrians are not allowed to block a vehicle in a space by standing in front of it, and drivers are permitted to creep forward.”

Perera acknowledges Lopez and Rodriguez were not driving the SUV that allegedly hit him, according to the lawsuit. But he claim that the couple is at fault since they did not tell their security team to be cautious as they drove through the alleyway.

He also claims that the couple “quickly fled the scene” and failed to check if he was alright. Perera wants Lopez and Rodriguez to cover his medical expenses, along with damages.