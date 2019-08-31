Why Tho? New Fyre Festival Lawsuit Lists Migos, Pusha T, Lil Yachty & More As Targets

New Fyre Fest Lawsuit Lists Damn Near Everyone On The Bill

Even though it’s almost 2020, people still are holding on to hope they’ll see any reimbursement from the ill-fated Fyre Festival.

This time around, the legal strike comes from a Fyre Fest Bankruptcy Trustee. The new lawsuit is aimed at getting payouts from several of high profile artists and models involved with the event, even if they weren’t involved directly.

According to reports from Fox News, Blink 182 and their talent agency, Creative Arts Agency, are being sued to the tune of $500,000. While ICM–who represents Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty and Migos–are also being sued for their payouts to participate in the festival. Even further, the Nue Agency, who represents Pusha T, Tyga, and Desiigner, is also being sued for a whopping $730,000. The Festival director Yaron Lavi (who probably thought he got away from this disaster scot-free) was also sued for $315,000.

The trustee also issued lawsuits to models who promoted the event including Kendall Jenner for $275,000 and Emily Ratajkowski, who is being sued for $300,000. As for the models, they’re essentially being hit for promoting the festival, because obviously, the investors weren’t smart enough to research on their own.

Now, these investors feel like everyone involved that helped Billy Mcfarland defraud them need to pay up and they feel they deserve reimbursement at the expense of the talent and celebrities involved.