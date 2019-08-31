Ancient R&Beef Confirmed: Dallas Austin Says He Witnessed Monica Haymaker Brandy Before ‘Boy Is Mine’ Performance [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Award Presentation & Performance

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Dallas Austin Says He Witness Monica Assault Brandy Before A Live Performance

Dallas Austin is back and spilling more ancient R&Beef stories. This time, the super-producer is volunteering information on Brandy vs. Monica in the late 90s. For folks who were unsure if the girls were actually beefin’ outside of their vocals, Dallas says they absolutely were!

In the clip, Austin describes Monica as the aggressor. He calls the singer ‘very ghetto who thought Brandy was ‘too proper’. He says before an awards show performance, Monice ‘decked’ Brandy in the face. Hit play to hear it.

Categories: For Your Information, News, SMH

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.