Ain’t Isht Daddies: Freddie Gibbs’ Baby Mama Alleges He Sent Henchmen To Kill Her And Son To Avoid Paying Child Support

Freddie Gibbs Accused Of Putting Hit On Baby Mama

Remember a while back, there was a woman accusing newly engaged Freddie Gibbs of fathering a child with her and then abandoning them? Well, she’s back in Twitter with more allegations against him. This time she’s alleging that he sent people to “kill” her and their toddler son. She alleged in one tweet that Freddie Gibbs “sent ni**as to kill me and his son.” See the tweet here.

The mother, who goes by Rae Renyse on Twitter, expounded:

“Had to find a new apartment last minute because Fred gave my home address and phone number to men to harm me because he doesn’t wanna pay child support.”

Rae And Freddie Gibbs have a son together, Freddie Gibbs Jr., but she says his birth name was “Ethan”. She alleged in deleted tweets that Gibbs asked her to change the boy’s name to Freddie. She also alleged he asked her to take him off court-ordered child support or else he wouldn’t be in his life. She says she complied with both requests, changing the boy’s name when he was 9 months old.

Rae doesn’t specify when exactly threats were made against her and her son’s life but did mention a “restraining order” in tweets that are not deleted, but you can see screenshots of them below in the link below.

SMH.

So far Gibbs hasn’t responded publicly to allegations that he’s an aint isht daddy, but he did post this photo and caption.