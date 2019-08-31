My Mans And ‘Em: Donnell Rawlings Responds To People Freaking Out Over Dave Chappelle’s ‘Sticks And Stones’ [Video]

Donnell Rawlings Talks Dave Chappelle ‘Sticks & Stones’ Backlash

Donnell Rawlings doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about. His homie Dave Chappelle is only making jokes.

The folks at TMZ caught up with Dave’s BFF and asked him about Sticks & Stones and the accompanying backlash that Chappelle has gotten for “offending” people with his hot-button bits about rape, #MeToo, and the “alphabet people”.

Press play down bottom to see what Donnell has to say.