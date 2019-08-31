Heartbreaking: Florida Teen Kills Toddler He Was Babysitting Over Her Crying

14-Year Old Babysitter Murders 3-Year Old

14-year old Jonathan Godwin has been placed under arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-year-old girl that he was babysitting. Jacksonville Police accused Godwin of repeatedly hitting the girl in her chest, back, legs and head with his fist and a belt in an attempt to get her to stop crying.

#JSO Murder Arrest Johnathan Godwin has been arrested for the murder of a 3-year-old child that occurred on August 16, 2019. pic.twitter.com/mCiURD9IuZ — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 30, 2019

Reports say the teen was left in charge to babysit the little girl and two other small children. According to police:

While watching the victim for several hours, [Godwin] became annoyed with the victim for crying and repeatedly hit her. The victim was found unresponsive by [Godwin’s] mother, and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.”

The report also revealed that Godwin had a history of “abusing and burning another small child. He was arrested on Friday after admitting to the abuse and confessing to being involved in the little girl’s death, which was ruled a homicide Wednesday. The teen is being held on murder and aggravated child abuse charges, but no word on whether or not his mother will face charges also.