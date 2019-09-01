Sweet Sportsmanship: Naomi Osaka #BlackGirlMagically Consoles Coco Gauff After U.S. Open Defeat [Video]

Naomi Osaka Consoles Coco Gauff After U.S. Open Loss

Some sweet sportsmanship went down this weekend during the 2019 U.S. Open. Naomi Osaka defeated 15-year-old tennis sensation Coco Gauff, 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday to advance to the round of 16.

Following her win however Naomi didn’t gloat about it, she actually comforted Coco and asked her to do a joint post-match interview with her.

Coco accepted and spoke with ESPN’s Mary Joe Fernandez alongside the no. 1 seed.

“She did amazing, and I’m going to learn a lot from this match,” Coco said. “She’s been so sweet to me, so thank you for this. Thank you.”

Naomi also chimed in and actually sent a heartfelt message to Coco’s parents.

“You raised a great player,” said Naomi. “I remember I used to see you guys training in the same place as us. And for me, the fact that both of us made it, and we’re both still working as hard as we can, it’s incredible. I think you guys are amazing, and Coco, I think you’re amazing.”

Naomi will face off with Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the No. 13 seed.

How beautiful is this #BlackGirlMagic moment?