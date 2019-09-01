Feeling This Get Up: Rainbow Rocking Cardi Conquers ‘Made In America’ Festival [Photos]

Cardi B Headlines “Made In America” Festival

Belcalis brought her regular degular shmegular girl from the Bronx swag to “Made In America” this weekend. The Bronx baddie hit the stage to headline the first night while wearing a rainbow baaaawdy suit alongside an Erica La Pearl made-up face.

Bardi hit the stage for an hour at the Ben Franklin Parkway to perform her tracks “Press”, “Get Up 10”, “Motorsport” and a ton of others while twerking alongside her dancers.

At one point, Bardi brought out a bottle of water to drizzle herself….

and before hitting the stage she sent out a message to people BEFUDDLED about why she’s such a “vibe.”

Are you feeling Cardi’s “Made In America’ get up???

More on the flip.