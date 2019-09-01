Jordan Year: A Quick Reminder Of Zendaya’s Incredible Range In Honor Of Her 23rd Birthday

Zendaya Celebrates Her “Jordan Year” As She Turns 23

With how much Zendaya has accomplished throughout her career–hell, with how much she’s accomplished in 2019 alone–it’s hard to believe the actress is still such a youngin’.

The star tweeted out “Jordan year what’s good” in honor of her big day, with “Jordan year” obviously signifying the fact that she’s now 23-years-old.

Jordan year what’s good — Zendaya (@Zendaya) September 1, 2019

The former Disney star can really do it all. She’s a multi-talented actress, singer, dancer, and above all, we can always count on Z for making any piece of clothing she puts on her body look like it was made just for her.

She had some fun with her fans earlier this month for bringing back some photos of what her personal style used to look like back in the day–but those old pics really just show how far she’s come in being the style icon we know and love today.

I truly hate this damn app sometimes…

I’ve worked to hard for this shit lmao https://t.co/hQVTY5AqOg — Zendaya (@Zendaya) August 8, 2019

Not many people can effortlessly transition from elegant expensive gowns to casual streetwear and still look just as good either way–but everyone knows just how great the Oakland native is at nailing both.

With such a legendary year under her belt, it’s only right we honor Zendaya and the amazing looks she’s given us over the past year.