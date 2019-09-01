Divorce Court: Judge Lynn Logically Laws Down The Law In Season 21 [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
“Divorce Court” Season 21 Trailer
“Divorce Court” is back and so is your favorite Judge who benevolently brings justice to her courtroom. Judge Lynn Toler’s “Divorce Court” is readying for season 21
and she’s helping settle the score like only she can.
Did we mention bailiff bae Nicky B is back too?
Catch new episodes of “Divorce Court” on September 3.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.