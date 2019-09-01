Pure Comedy: Mike Epps Goes Undercover On The Internet And Responds To Real Comments [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Miami Festival Of Laughs day 2

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Mike Epps Goes Undercover To Answer Fan Questions

On the latest episode of GQ‘s series Actually Me, Mike Epps goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora, YouTube and more.
Why does he hit the mic after each joke? What motivated him to become a stand-up comedian? Who are his top five comedians of all time? Check out the video down below to hear Mike’s answers to those questions and more, and peep the comedian’s current Netflix special Only One Mike and The Last Black Man In San Fransisco, which is in theaters now.

Categories: For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.