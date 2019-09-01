Pure Comedy: Mike Epps Goes Undercover On The Internet And Responds To Real Comments [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Mike Epps Goes Undercover To Answer Fan Questions
On the latest episode of GQ‘s series Actually Me, Mike Epps goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora, YouTube and more.
Why does he hit the mic after each joke? What motivated him to become a stand-up comedian? Who are his top five comedians of all time? Check out the video down below to hear Mike’s answers to those questions and more, and peep the comedian’s current Netflix special Only One Mike and The Last Black Man In San Fransisco, which is in theaters now.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.