For Your Viewing Pleasure: These Sunday Sunrise Skies Are EVERYTHING

Beautiful Sunrise Over Heather Fields In Derbyshire

We spotted these beautiful photos and thought we’d do something a little different today — especially since it’s Sunday and we can all appreciate nature and having some down time just relaxing. These pictures taken of a sunrise near a field of heather in Derbyshire, UK by photographer John Finney really highlight how spectacular views can put us in a soothing mood.

Gorgeous right?

We really can’t stop staring.

You understand why we had to share, right? Are you more of a sunrise or a sunset person?