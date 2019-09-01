BREAKING: Kevin Hart Injured After Car Careens Into A Ditch

Kevin Hart Injured In Car Crash

Kevin Hart is alive but injured after his car careened off a highway in Malibu Hills. TMZ reports that the comedian was one of three passengers inside his Plymouth Barracuda when it crashed just before 1 AM Sunday on the Mulholland Highway. Crash scene video shows that the car smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside and the roof was completely crushed by the impact.

Kevin was reportedly not driving at the time of the accident and cops told TMZ that Kevin and the driver both suffered “major back injuries.” The third person in the vehicle was a woman who did not require hospital treatment.

Kevin was treated at a hospital after at first going to his home to get medical attention.

This story is still developing…