SMH: TheRealTarzann Is Being Sued For Allegedly Stealing A Porcupine Found In His Possession

RealTarzann Sued For Stolen Animal Found On His Property

Michael Holston–also known on Instagram as the “Animal Educator” TheRealTarzann–is involved in yet ANOTHER legal battle.

There’s usually a pretty good chance that when you run off on the plug, they can’t call the police without snitching on themselves, too. But in the animal world, things are a lot different, so Holston didn’t get so lucky.

According to reports from TMZ, Corinne Oltz, the operator of Wild Animal World in Florida, is claiming that one of her porcupines named ‘Pickles’ went missing before turning up in Tarzann’s possession. She says that she has been trying to get ahold of the popular animal Instagrammer for a while, but still hasn’t had any luck.

Now, she’s suing for $5,000 and wants the money to come either from him or from the owner of the property.

Like we mentioned before, this isn’t the first time TheReallTarzann has been in the spotlight for some issues with the law. This adds to the growing list of legal issues popping up involving the social media influencer, as he was arrested for burglary and battery less than a month ago.