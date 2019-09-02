SMH: TheRealTarzann Is Being Sued For Allegedly Stealing A Porcupine Found In His Possession
RealTarzann Sued For Stolen Animal Found On His Property
Michael Holston–also known on Instagram as the “Animal Educator” TheRealTarzann–is involved in yet ANOTHER legal battle.
There’s usually a pretty good chance that when you run off on the plug, they can’t call the police without snitching on themselves, too. But in the animal world, things are a lot different, so Holston didn’t get so lucky.
According to reports from TMZ, Corinne Oltz, the operator of Wild Animal World in Florida, is claiming that one of her porcupines named ‘Pickles’ went missing before turning up in Tarzann’s possession. She says that she has been trying to get ahold of the popular animal Instagrammer for a while, but still hasn’t had any luck.
Now, she’s suing for $5,000 and wants the money to come either from him or from the owner of the property.
Like we mentioned before, this isn’t the first time TheReallTarzann has been in the spotlight for some issues with the law. This adds to the growing list of legal issues popping up involving the social media influencer, as he was arrested for burglary and battery less than a month ago.
Motivational post : So started this project in May of 2019 and finished on August 5th I initially set the date for myself to finish the cage in 2 weeks max .. 😂 boy was i wrong ! Storms, rainy days , power and water outages , schedule clash , last minute change of plans , surprise trips out of the country it all felt like a never ending project! I had taken a love for carpentry and working with my hands while using my brain to build and create from basically nothing ! I learned to build habitats a while back in around 2011 from watching another carpenter freestyle a cage it was fascinating! I love to absorb and adapt to any hobby or craft to learning new things to help better an animals life I feel it’s all apart of the experience… your giving up your stubborn ways of what you like and see as fun and you observe yourself from the animals perspective and see what you can do as a positive experience in caring for an animal in captivity ! And a side note 📝 it makes you as a caregiver appreciate the animal in a greater perspective! Long story short everything takes time everything requires patience everything requires you to give it your all in order for you to succeed in anything ! You must attack your dreams, goals , happiness and have ambition towards it all ❤️ Don’t stop 🛑 get up get out and get some 🤘🏾🙏🏾🦍🦍 • ‼️⚠️Drop a 🦎 in the comments if your chasing your dreams 🤘🏾⚠️‼️
