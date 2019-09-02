UPDATE: Kevin Hart Suffered Back Injuries In Car Crash, Hospitalized In Los Angeles

Kevin Hart Car Crash Update

Kevin Hart is recovering after a scary car crash. As previously reported Kevin was one of three passengers inside his Plymouth Barracuda when it crashed just before 1 AM Sunday on the Mulholland Highway. Crash scene video shows that the car smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside and the roof was completely crushed by the impact.

Now The Blast has more details and they’re adding that the comedian is hospitalized in Los Angeles and even though he may need back surgery, “doctors are optimistic he will make a full recovery.”

Kevin who was reported to have suffered “major back injuries” did not suffer a “spinal cord injury,” and the comedian is, “able to walk and move his extremities.”

Great news.

In case you’re curious about who was in the car with Kevin, RadarOnline reports that his friend Jared S. Black, was driving the car and there was one other passenger– Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish‘s personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman, 31.

Police do not believe Black was intoxicated at the time.

Celebs are rallying around Kevin and sending him well wishes.

Get well soon!