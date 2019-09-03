Fair Or Foul: Twitter Is Fighting Over If Beyonce Needs To Speak Up About Sellout-y Jay-Z Comments
Beyonce Dragged Into Jay-Z Controversy
Behind every good man, there’s a good woman, right? So what happens when that man comes off looking like a sellout who threw his people under the bus? Well, then Twitter starts to question the woman and her influence on the situation. That’s exactly what’s happening with Jay-Z and Beyonce. Now that Jay has appeared to cash out on an NFL deal, disappointing tons of black people, the internet wants Bey to speak up.
SMH. That’s hugely an insufferable take, people. Because nobody asks for Beyonce quotes or opinions when Jay does something positive or particularly smart. That’s all him. Of course, when Beyonce does something game-changing Jay is credited for coaching her like she’s some puppy dog. Now that he’s done something that’s mostly received as trash, she now has to speak up? That’s wack.
We’d rather see people on Twitter do this: clown him and wonder why the hell he keeps dragging her and her brand down. But alas, the arguments are still there. What should Beyonce do?! Take a look…
