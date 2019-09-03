Fair Or Foul: Twitter Is Fighting Over If Beyonce Needs To Speak Up About Sellout-y Jay-Z Comments

Beyonce Dragged Into Jay-Z Controversy

Behind every good man, there’s a good woman, right? So what happens when that man comes off looking like a sellout who threw his people under the bus? Well, then Twitter starts to question the woman and her influence on the situation. That’s exactly what’s happening with Jay-Z and Beyonce. Now that Jay has appeared to cash out on an NFL deal, disappointing tons of black people, the internet wants Bey to speak up.

SMH. That’s hugely an insufferable take, people. Because nobody asks for Beyonce quotes or opinions when Jay does something positive or particularly smart. That’s all him. Of course, when Beyonce does something game-changing Jay is credited for coaching her like she’s some puppy dog. Now that he’s done something that’s mostly received as trash, she now has to speak up? That’s wack.

I just find it so funny how the first thing y’all say whenever Jay Z does something messy is “BEYONCÉ TRASH TOO”. Like… this ain’t got nothing to do with her. Y’all swear y’all feminists but be so ready to drag a BW who’s made a brand from minding her business. — Mikey At 87k (@Mikey_Talks) September 1, 2019

We’d rather see people on Twitter do this: clown him and wonder why the hell he keeps dragging her and her brand down. But alas, the arguments are still there. What should Beyonce do?! Take a look…