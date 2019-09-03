SMH: Four Atlanta Hotels Hit With Lawsuit Over Sex Trafficking Allegations

Atlanta Hotels Sued For Alleged Sex Trafficking Involvement

There’s probably at least one time in your life where you’ve heard the phrase, “If you see something, say something”. It’s a simple saying that could seriously save your life, but maybe even more importantly, it can save someone else.

Four Atlanta area hotels ended up ignoring this age-old advice and now, they’re facing federal charges for it.

According to the AJC.com, these aforementioned hotels include a Red Roof Inn near SunTrust Park, a La Quinta Inn near North Point Mall, Hometown Studios–previously operating as a Suburban Extended Stay–on Peachtree Industrial Court in Chamblee, and Extended Stay America on Hammond Drive near Sandy Springs.

Up to 20 men a day visited hotel rooms for short periods of time (which is a pretty obvious indicator of sex trafficking) and some women were forced to stay at the hotels for weeks at a time, according to four trafficking survivors.

The federal investigation revealed these hotels knew about the sex trafficking going on in their facilities and not only turned the other cheek, but profited heavily from the illegal activity. Employees were paid to keep quiet and act as lookouts in case police arrived or other hotel guests were suspicious, the lawsuits state. The Red Roof Inn even had a sign that reportedly reads “No Refund After 15 mins”.

“There is no legitimate reason for the Smyrna Red Roof Inn to have such a policy,” the four lawsuits state. “The policy exists so that commercial sex acts cannot be accomplished quickly at the Smyrna Red Roof Inn without also paying for a room…”

Hopefully, these businesses are held accountable for their role in sex trafficking and no one else has to experience such trauma just because a hotel wants to make a quick $40.

The plaintiffs are seeking trials by jury and unspecified punitive damages.