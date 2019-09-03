Trillationship GOALS: Moneybagg Yo Teases New Collab With Megan Thee Stallion, Hot Girl Hysteria Ensues

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

View this post on Instagram

Ugh.Ugh.Ahh.🔥🤫

A post shared by BIG SPEAKER (@moneybaggyo) on

Moneybagg Yo Teases Collab With Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg & Meg are scorching the internet with their tender trillationship and upcoming new collab (reportedly titled “Me & Bae”) that has both of their loyal fanbases THIRSTY for its official release.

Teased by Moneybagg on Instagram, the skrip club-friendly anthem has HIT written all over it and, naturally, sparked hot girl hysteria across social media.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Moneybagg & Meg’s upcoming collab on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Ugh.Ugh.Ahh.🔥🤫

A post shared by BIG SPEAKER (@moneybaggyo) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.