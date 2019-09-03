Idris & Sabrina Elba Spotted Flaunting Their Milk Chocolate Melanated Love During Date Night Out [Photos]

Idris & Sabrina Elba Coupled Up At Lucky Cat Launch Party In London

Idris Elba and his wifey Sabrina were spotted enjoying each other’s company on a date night out this Labor Day weekend. Hitting up Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat launch party together, they were definitely all kinds of #GOALS.

As you can see in the pic up top, the married couple are as happy as ever, leaving the Asian cuisine-inspired restaurant hand-in-hand — and with what appears to be a couple of goodie bags as well. In addition to his new spot, Ramsay was celebrating 21 years of success in the restaurant business this weekend. He wrote on Instagram:

21 years ago I opened the doors to @RestaurantGordonRamsay, my first restaurant in London and the first restaurant in the @GordonRamsayRestaurants family. Today marks 21 years of passion, dedication and teamwork at the highest level. I couldn’t be more proud of where we are today and what the future holds. I want to thank everyone who has been on this journey with me, including my family, the amazing teams who I have had the pleasure to work alongside and every guest who has given us the chance to strive and create perfection over the past 21 years…. Here’s to the next 21 !!! Gx

