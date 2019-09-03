‘Little’ Lituation: Marsai Martin Celebrates Her 15th Birthday With Christina Milian, Jeannie Mai & More

- By Bossip Staff
Marsai Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productio / Getty

Marsai Martin’s 15th Birthday Photos

Marsai Martin is celebrating her birthday even a month after its passing. The “Little” star/executive producer took to Lucky Strike LA Live on Sunday night for a B-Day bash commemorating her blowing out 15 candles on her cake.

The Hollywood sweetheart who turned 15 August 14 brought out a gang of her fellow celebs including Christina Milian, Violet Nash, and Jeannie Mai…

Marsai Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productio / Getty

as well as fellow teen style stunner Skai Jackson.

Marsai Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productio / Getty

Marsai’s promising fans that she’s got even more birthday turn up ahead.

Live your life, little sis!

Marsai Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productio / Getty

More Marsai Martin birthday party photos on the flip.

Marsai Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productio / Getty

Marsai Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productio / Getty

Marsai Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productio / Getty

Marsai Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productio / Getty

Marsai Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productio / Getty

Marsai Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productio / Getty

Marsai Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productio / Getty

Marsai Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productio / Getty

