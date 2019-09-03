Nate Who??? Nate Parker Resurfaces Ahead Of New Movie To Apologize (Again) For His Response To Rape Allegations

Nate Parker Apologizes For “Tone Deaf” Response To Rape Allegations Ahead Of New Movie

Nate Parker seems to be edging his foot out the door after being banished to the mediocre, alleged rapist filmmaker abyss just a few years ago.

Back in 2016, right before the release of his Nat Turner movie The Birth of a Nation, Parker faced backlash for resurfaced rape allegations from his college years. Parker’s handling of the allegations was a big mess, and initially he kept pushing the fact that he was acquitted under the court of law. Soon after, he apologized, however, about his handling of the situation and his insensitivity towards women. But he still hasn’t fully addressed the alleged crime in question, and he went as far to say that he didn’t feel guilty about that night (even after knowing that the alleged victim eventually killed herself).

Now Mr. Parker is apologizing once again, conveniently in the midst of his upcoming movie American Skin. According to USA Today, the flick premiered at the Venice Film International Film Festival, and in a news conference on Sunday, Parker addressed his 2016 backlash.

“Standing here today at 39, the reality is I was quite tone deaf … to a lot of the things that happened in the climate,” Parker said. “My response obviously hurt a lot of people, frustrated and angered a lot of people and I apologize.”

Parker was seated alongside Spike Lee, who is supporting the movie, saying, “I haven’t had a film that’s affected me this deeply in a while.”

The flick tells the story of an ex-Marine, played by Parker, who witnesses his unarmed 14-year-old son murdered by a cop during a traffic stop. When the courts don’t hold the officer accountable, Parker’s character decides to seek justice in his own way.

When a reporter asked Parker what kind of legacy he wants to leave, he reportedly held back tears saying, “I do have a lot of stories I want to tell because I feel like the world is broken.” He mentioned he wants to tackle topics like gun violence, indigenous people, and the plight of women globally.

