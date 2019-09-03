He Gotta Die, Week 2: The Most Brutal, Angry Tweets About #Power’s Tariq

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

"Power" Final Season World Premiere - After Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Everyone Still Hates Tariq

Power’s final season is off to an uneven, wild, violent start. All of the twists and turns are just distractions from the fact that Tariq is the most evil, worst most hated character in TV history. Twitter had no letup in its hatred of the young POS.

So for the second week in a row, you know what it is: the most hateful, angry KILL TARIQ tweets on the internet.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.