He Gotta Die, Week 2: The Most Brutal, Angry Tweets About #Power’s Tariq
- By Bossip Staff
Everyone Still Hates Tariq
Power’s final season is off to an uneven, wild, violent start. All of the twists and turns are just distractions from the fact that Tariq is the most evil, worst most hated character in TV history. Twitter had no letup in its hatred of the young POS.
So for the second week in a row, you know what it is: the most hateful, angry KILL TARIQ tweets on the internet.
