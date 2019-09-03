Pure Comedy: Zach Galifianakis’ Ridiculous Interview Series ‘Between Two Ferns’ Is Now A Ridiculous Movie [Video]

Zach Galifianakis ‘Between Two Ferns’ Netflix Movie Trailer

Zach Galifianakis is funny as hell. His semi-spoof, semi-legit interview series Between Two Ferns has been a platform for everyone from actors to the President of the United States of America Barack Obama.

Thank to the good folks at Netflix, Zach’s show is now becoming a feature-length film with a VERY impressive line-up of guests including Matthew Mcconaughey, Will Ferrell, Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Jon Hamm, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Adam Scott, John Cho, Chance the Rapper, Rashida Jones, Hailee Steinfeld, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Tessa Thompson.

See, told ya.

Peep the hilarious trailer below.

John Legend calling his penis “EGOT” is the type of content we go to Netflix for.