Secret’s Out: Rotimi Reveals The Workout Regime Behind His “Power” Muscles & Abs [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Rotini Shares His Diet & Exercise Routine
Looking for some motivation to hit the weight room this fall? Well, Power actor Rotimi is here for you.
The 30-year-old star details for BET how he carved out his muscles for his “Dre” role on Power. Hint: it tools lots of diet and exercise. After two full years at it, he looks like a whole different person. He even shows off his “before” body in photos.
Hit play to hear Rotimi’s workout tips.
