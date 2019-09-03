Congratulations! Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Dani Weds Her Longtime Love Terrence

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

“Black Ink Crew Chicago’s” Dani J Weds Terrence Tounsel

One of the “Black Ink Crew Chicago” cast members is a married woman. Dani J, the former shop receptionist/cousin to Charmaine, tied the knot this weekend with her longtime love Terrence.
The two wed at Ruffled Feathers Golf Club amongst family, friends, and castmates including Charmaine and Neek Bey…

Don, Ryan and Phor…

as well as Kat Tatt.

Congrats to the happy couple!

 

See more from Dani and Terrence’s wedding on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

🥂 #TalkOfTheTounsels

A post shared by SME (@steveerazo) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Coupled Up, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.