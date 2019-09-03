SMH: Georgia Triplet Arrested For “Accidentally” Stabbing His Brother While Cooking

Triplet Says He Accidentally Killed Brother Trying To Hug Him

36-year-old Kenneth Jernigan made his first court appearance on Thursday after being accused of fatally stabbing one of his brothers last week. Kenneth told prosecutors the stabbing was a mistake and he only meant to hug his brother, Kevin Jernigan.

NEW DETAILS: Kenneth Jernigan claims he did not intend to kill, or even injure, his brother. Instead, the knife penetrated him as the pair were hugging. https://t.co/fcI8u5SfsG — WXTX Fox54 (@WXTX54) August 29, 2019

According to Columbus Police Department Cpl. Matt Sitler, Kenneth told officers they were in the kitchen making food when he went to hug Kevin, but instead stabbed him. However, Sitler says the evidence doesn’t support Kenneth Jernigan’s story. Last week, he was charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. The third Jernigan brother, Keith testified that he didn’t witness the stabbing.

Autopsy results are still pending.