FOMO Anyone? Labor Day Week In Atlanta Was LITT, Bringing Out Jeezy, Meg Thee Stallion, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]
The week kicked off with a concert on August 23rd by Atlanta’s own Jeezy, who just dropped his latest studio album TM104: The Legend of the Snowman. The “Thug Motivation” rapper had the Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta jam-packed full of fans and fellow entertainers including Skooly & 2 Chainz.
The following evening was a celebration of the long anticipated Streetz Fest, a live concert which brought out some of your faves in hip-hop, and their feisty counterparts.
Among the acts who performed were Meg Thee Stallion, Money Bagg Yo, YFN Lucci, 2 Chainz, Yella Beezy and more. See more festival photos by hitting the flip!
Oh but wait, there’s more! As you may know, Labor Day Weekend in Atlanta is nothing short of eventful. Sunday, Lil Baby hosted Gold Room alongside millionaire baby-making label exec Pierre Thomas, and his gawgeous baby mother, insta-famed hottie Jayda Cheaves.
Wrapping up the start studded week of ATL nightlife was Saweetie who popped out Saturday night to rep for ATL pride week at Aurumn Lounge and Jamie Foxx, who hosted Medusa Sunday. Check out the littuations on the flip, in case ya missed it!
