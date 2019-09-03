FOMO Anyone? Labor Day Week In Atlanta Was LITT, Bringing Out Jeezy, Meg Thee Stallion, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

Jeezy, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz & More Bring The City Out For Labor Day Weekend 2019 In Atlanta

The week kicked off with a concert on August 23rd by Atlanta’s own Jeezy, who just dropped his latest studio album TM104: The Legend of the Snowman. The “Thug Motivation” rapper had the Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta jam-packed full of fans and fellow entertainers including Skooly & 2 Chainz.

The following evening was a celebration of the long anticipated Streetz Fest, a live concert which brought out some of your faves in hip-hop, and their feisty counterparts.

Among the acts who performed were Meg Thee Stallion, Money Bagg Yo, YFN Lucci, 2 Chainz, Yella Beezy and more. See more festival photos by hitting the flip!