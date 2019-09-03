Flagrant Foul: JaVale McGee Has L.A. House Burglarized And NBA Championship Ring Stolen

JaVale McGee Robbed Of Cash And NBA Championship Ring

The rash of home break-ins that had celebrities in Los Angeles scared to leave home in 2018 seemed to have quelled this year, but thieves are gonna thieve and it appears that NBA Baller JaVale McGee was on the menu.

According to TMZ, McGee’s home was broken into over the weekend and the bad guys got away with cash money and, more importantly, one of the NBA championship rings that he acquired with the Golden State Warriors. The incident is said to have happened Saturday, but JaVale just realized he had been robbed today.

Word is that robbers made off with two safes containing over $200,000 in cash and jewelry in addition to the coveted ring.

Unfortunately for JaVale, the surveillance footage has not yielded any suspects or arrests.

Dirty game.