Better Than Tay Tay: Precious Lil Dannah Lane Does A Fan Rendition Of Earth, Wind & Fire Classic “September” [VIDEO]

Dannah Lane Delivers Her Cute Cover Of “September” By Earth, Wind & Fire

It seems like just yesterday that Taylor Swift was being dragged across the internet for dropping the blandest cover of the Earth, Wind and Fire classic “September” the world had ever heard… Fortunately for us — YESTERDAY cutie pie kid influencer and actress Dannah Lane dropped her rendition on the gram and it was pure fire.

Check it out below:

So cute right? Love how she is singing into the fan for vibrato.

If you’re not already following Dannah and her sister Dani on social media we HIGHLY encourage you to hit that follow button. Not only are the girls cute — they’re really positive and inspirational. Dannah is currently filming in Hawaii for the ABC holiday film “Same Time, Next Christmas” and the girls both star on Kenan Thompson’s NBC show “The Kenan Show” as his daughters.