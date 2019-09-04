Hot Girl Bummer: Nicki Minaj’s Struggle Twerks Return For Meg’s Music Video And Twitter Has ALL The Jokes

Had to laugh at how hard Nicki Minaj was working to move her booty next to Megan Thee Stallion’s effortless twerk 😂 #HotGirlSummer https://t.co/NlBUIZxFuk — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) September 3, 2019

Nicki Minaj’s Struggle Twerks Break The Internet

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s summer anthem “Hot Girl Summer” has been the twerk anthem we needed to close out the warm weather months. So you know a video was coming. And you know a video full of all the a$$ we could ever want on one screen was going to be our gift for braving the global warming heat. The video is glorious.

There’s just one problem: Nicki Minaj’s dreaded twerk attempts have returned. And, boy, they are a sight to behold. The video ends with Nicki bent over a chair trying to will those cakes to move and those Rosa Parks yams just refuse to move from where they’re sitting.

Nicki twerking next to Meg and her ass is like pic.twitter.com/2RrWY6schU — reasonable doubt track 8 (@no_cut_card) September 3, 2019

Twitter had ALLLLLL the jokes. Take a look. Poor Nicki.