Seen On The Scene: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson & More Attend Magic Johnson’s 60th Birthday Celebration
- By Bossip Staff
Yesterday, Magic Johnson lavishly celebrated his 60thbirthday at Nikki Beach in St. Tropez. Friends such as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Cedric The Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and more were in attendance.
Guests were spotted sipping on D’USSE cocktails throughout the afternoon while celebrating the NBA Legend!
