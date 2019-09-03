Seen On The Scene: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson & More Attend Magic Johnson’s 60th Birthday Celebration

- By Bossip Staff
Magic Johnson 60th Birthday

Source: D’USSE / D’usse

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson & More Attend Magic Johnson’s 60th Birthday Celebration

Yesterday, Magic Johnson lavishly celebrated his 60thbirthday at Nikki Beach in St. Tropez. Friends such as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Cedric The Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and more were in attendance.

Magic Johnson 60th Birthday

Source: D’USSE / D’usse

Guests were spotted sipping on D’USSE cocktails throughout the afternoon while celebrating the NBA Legend!

Categories: Ballers, Behind the Scenes, Black Stories

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.