F Dana Loesch: Walmart Is Ending Handgun And Rifle Ammunition Sales, Pressures Congress For Gun Safety

Walmart Ends Handgun And Rifle Ammunition Sales

The folks at Walmart are about to set the red neck community OFF according to a story to a CNN report.

The biggest retail chain in America has announced that they will no longer sell handgun and “short-barrel rifle ammunition” like the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that are both used in assault weapons. Additionally, Walmart will no longer allow customers to openly carry their weapons inside their stores.

“It’s clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a memo to employees on Tuesday.

The company still plans to sell long barrel deer rifles and shotgun as well as the ammunition for those guns. McMillion said that the latest policy is a direct result of the mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton, Midland and Odessa.

“We feel like we are striking a responsible balance between the interests of law-abiding citizens who are exercising their legal rights and the safety concerns of our associates and customers,” he said.

We’ll see, but we have a feeling that Republicans and NRA nuts are NOT gonna be happy.

That said, we’re glad that Walmart had the balls to take a stand. Sad that the United States government can’t seem to take one…