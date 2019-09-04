Happy Birthday Beyonce: The Most Banging Beyonce Pics Since Her LAST Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
Beyonce’s Year In Pictures

You’ve taken off of work today, right? Of course you have. Because today is Queen Beyonce’s birthday! She’s now 37 years old and looking as fly as ever. In the past year she’s given us a Beychella documentary, starred in Lion King and made a whole soundtrack to accompany it. She also cured our acne, got our credit right and is working on a cure for global warming.

All while looking flawless the whole time.

So let’s take a look at Beyonce’s most amazing, thickalicious, bae-ful moments of the past year.

