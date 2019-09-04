Let’s Get It! Jeezy Gives A Sweet Snow Shoutout To His ‘WCW’ Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Posts His “WCW” Jeannie Mai, Calls Her “Amazing”

Jeezy is proudly posting his TV host girlfriend. As previously reported “The Real’s” Jeannie Mai and Jeezy confirmed that they’re a couple after attending his SnoBall Gala together.

The Real's Jeannie Mai and Rapper Jeezy Are Officially Dating https://t.co/q3gGRjpt9l — People (@people) August 29, 2019

Now Jeezy’s reaffirming that Jeannie’s his lady in an IG post; “She love when I talk dat fly $hit… #wcw,” he captioned a coupled-up photo of them.

Just last week Jeezy stopped by ET Live to talk about his latest album, TM104: The Legend of the Snowman, but couldn’t help but give some love to his Jeannie.

“Life is amazing,” Jeezy expressed when reflecting on his life and career, before subtly giving her a shout out. “She’s amazing too, by the way.”

The Snowman’s smitten!

What do YOU think about Jeezy and Jeannie?