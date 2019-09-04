Now Why?? Teen Goes Blind After Only Eating Fries, Chips, White Bread & Processed Pork For Most Of His Life

Teen Goes Blind After Only Eating Fries, Chips, White Bread & Processed Pork Since Elementary School

One teen was only eating five different foods for most of his life and ended up blind.

According to Newsweek, an unnamed boy visited his family doctor with complaints of tiredness, according to a case study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. Going by physical appearance, the boy didn’t look malnourished, but when test results came back, it was revealed that he was anemic and had low levels of vitamin B12.

At 15 years old, his hearing and vision were already starting to fade. An MRI scan showed that he had no structural issues with his ears, while an eye test similarly failed to reveal any structural cause.

His vision continued to fade and by the time he was 17, the doctors discovered that he had damage to his optic nerve. The teen had 20/200 vision, which is considered legally blind. Tests revealed that along with a lack of B12, the teen also had low copper, selenium, and vitamin D, which is thought to have caused weak bones in the teen. Despite all this, the boy developed normally and had an average height, weight, and BMI.

When the doctor asked what the teen was eating, he admitted that he wouldn’t eat food with certain textures. Every day, he would mostly eat a portion of fries and he would snack on white bread, Pringles, slices of processed ham and sausages. He said his diet was like this since elementary school.

Eesh.

Clinicians gave him nutritional supplements and they referred him to mental health service to help him with avoidant-restrictive food intake disorder. The boy’s eyesight eventually stopped worsening, however, it didn’t improve and till this day, his diet hasn’t changed much.

Smh, watch what you eat people.