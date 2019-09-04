Movie-Makin’ Muddasucka: Michael Blackson Talks Shooting ‘Coming To America 2’, Working With Eddie Murphy [Video]

Michael Blackson Talks Filming ‘Coming To America 2’

Everybody is anxiously awaiting the Coming To America sequel, but no one is more anxious than one Michael Blackson.

TMZ caught up with the comedian in Los Angeles and got him to open up about his experience being on set with SO many talented people.

Press play on it below to see what this midnight muddasucka had to say.

We REALLY need this flick to be good.