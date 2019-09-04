Kevin Hart Is Getting DRAGGED And Accused Of Homophobia (Again) For THIS Interaction With Lil Nas X

Kevin Hart’s Lil Nas X Interaction

Lebron James’ “The Shop” is always good for debate and discussion over a bevy of different topics. They’ve caused stirs for having Antonio Brown talk about leaving the Steelers, Drake talking about his beef with Pusha T and now they have this spicy conversation between Lil Nas X and the rest of the (100% cishet) men on the show.

For some reason X is asked why he chose to come out and before he really gets to get off an answer, Kevin Hart, who has come under fire for previous homophobic jokes yells out “WHO CARES” to insinuate that X’s coming out shouldn’t be a big deal. Kevin is probably here trying to sound sympathetic with the belief that homophobia shouldn’t be a thing, but that’s not how it looks. Also, X talks about growing up being taught to hate gay people and Kevin is in disbelief as if A. homophobia doesn’t exist and B. HE ISN’T SOMEONE WHO HAS MADE JOKES ABOUT GAY PEOPLE.

Kevin Hart got whole homophobic bits about his own son and now he wanna say “who cares” about the gays? YOU CARED NIGGA. Let’s log into Netflix and watch you care. Str8s are 3 steps behind in evolution, I swear. https://t.co/czMRO7i5L4 — Danezcé Giselle Knowles-Carter (@Danez_Smif) September 4, 2019

This has all led to a pretty ferocious re-dragging of Kevin, all while he recovers from a devastating car accident. You hate to see it.

