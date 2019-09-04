Eniko Hart Assures Fans That Kevin Hart Is On The Road To Recovery, Rehab Expected
Kevin Hart “Fine” After Labor Day Weekend Car Crash
Eniko Hart wants fans to know her husband will be fine following a scary car crash over the weekend. TMZ caught up with Eniko after Kevin underwent back surgery, at which point she told photogs:
“He’s good, everybody’s good. Thank God,” adding ““He’s fine, he’s awake.”
Meanwhile the site reports that while Kevin will be released from the hospital soon, he will have to endure weeks of rehab…
“Sources close to Kevin tell us he’s expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the week. However, he’ll have a heavy physical therapy workload in the coming weeks, along with a steady schedule of follow-up doctors appointments. While we’ve been told Kevin’s Sunday night back surgery was a success — there’s still work to be done to ensure he comes back 100 percent.”
The 911 call has also been released. According to the caller, the roof of the car was “crushed” leaving those riding with Kevin stuck inside. Listen to the call HERE.
